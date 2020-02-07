  • Gold: 1,606.24 3.31
  • Silver: 18.26 0.04
  • Euro: 1.079 -0.000
  • USDX: 99.629 0.184
  • Oil: 53.3 0.97

COT Silver Report - February 7, 2020

SilverSeek.com
February 7, 2020 - 3:19pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

97,078

29,275

30,017

 

66,390

157,746

-8,559

-12,945

1,192

 

1,142

3,327

Traders

109

33

49

 

42

38

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

224,936

Long

Short

31,451

7,898

193,485

217,038

-772

1,429

-6,997

-6,225

-8,426

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

170

108

4 February, 2020

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

96,993

28,543

50,697

 

77,289

170,021

-7,528

-12,811

2,315

 

1,853

4,719

Traders

125

38

75

 

48

46

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

258,764

Long

Short

33,786

9,504

224,978

249,260

-609

1,809

-3,968

-3,359

-5,777

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

202

135

4 February, 2020

