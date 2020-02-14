  • Gold: 1,606.24 3.31
  • Silver: 18.26 0.04
  • Euro: 1.079 -0.000
  • USDX: 99.629 0.184
  • Oil: 53.3 0.97

COT Silver Report - February 14, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
February 14, 2020 - 3:15pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

96,395

28,758

23,731

 

68,930

161,387

-683

-517

-6,286

 

2,540

3,641

Traders

112

34

51

 

42

43

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

221,858

Long

Short

32,802

7,982

189,056

213,876

1,351

84

-3,078

-4,429

-3,162

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

173

113

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

96,117

28,309

44,516

 

79,955

173,469

-875

-233

-6,180

 

2,666

3,448

Traders

127

36

75

 

48

50

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

255,507

Long

Short

34,919

9,213

220,589

246,294

1,133

-291

-3,257

-4,390

-2,966

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

201

138

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

COT Gold, Silver and US Dollar Index Report - February 14, 2020

 

